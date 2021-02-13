trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

Get trivago alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of trivago from $2.10 to $2.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.85 to $2.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.12.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.82.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. Equities analysts expect that trivago will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of trivago by 13,244.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 242.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 44,827 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 73.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 815.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on trivago (TRVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.