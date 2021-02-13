Truegame (TGAME) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Truegame has a market capitalization of $102,280.26 and approximately $6,320.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00065053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $505.58 or 0.01078112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007066 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00055575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.76 or 0.05644000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00027048 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00019195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00034578 BTC.

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a token. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame.

