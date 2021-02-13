TrueUSD Achieves Market Capitalization of $369.25 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One TrueUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $369.25 million and $147.59 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00065396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.22 or 0.01060456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00054921 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.71 or 0.05622197 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00026657 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00019137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

TrueUSD Coin Profile

TUSD is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 369,856,688 coins. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

TrueUSD Coin Trading

TrueUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

