Truist Securiti Comments on trivago’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for trivago in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for trivago’s FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRVG. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.12.

TRVG stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. trivago has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in trivago during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in trivago by 13,244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in trivago by 242.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 44,827 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in trivago by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in trivago by 815.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

