Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,441 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,580 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.8% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $22,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,326 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,785,668.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.94.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $187.67 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.72. The company has a market cap of $340.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

