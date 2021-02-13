TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 790.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,231 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,646 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 311.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 7,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,034.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,249.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank B. Silverman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,385 shares of company stock worth $101,979 over the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $652.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $8.02.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $43.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

