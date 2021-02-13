Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,578,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,871,000 after purchasing an additional 362,165 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,697,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,484,000 after purchasing an additional 487,865 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,637,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,866,000 after purchasing an additional 39,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,665.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,044,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,991,000 after purchasing an additional 985,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.11, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.88. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

