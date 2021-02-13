Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $107,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,639,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $55.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average is $56.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,243,721 shares of company stock worth $69,334,961 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

