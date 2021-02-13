Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $150,000 Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,642,000 after buying an additional 3,264,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,115,000 after buying an additional 2,011,121 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,101,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,087,000 after buying an additional 837,839 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,720,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,431,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMB. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Shares of WMB opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 207.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

