Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $183,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $34,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

Shares of YUM opened at $105.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.23 and its 200-day moving average is $100.11. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 52.96%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $257,408.22. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,676 shares of company stock worth $1,768,520 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.