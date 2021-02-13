Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. Also, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total transaction of $529,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.86.

NYSE:PH opened at $276.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

