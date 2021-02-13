Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 7,285 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,285 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Maxim Group upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

NYMT opened at $3.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 45.25, a current ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $6.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This is a boost from New York Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.