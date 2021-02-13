TUI (LON:TUI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 68 ($0.89) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TUI. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a sell rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of GBX 185.75 ($2.43).

Get TUI alerts:

Shares of TUI stock opened at GBX 317 ($4.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 389.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 359.72. TUI has a 52-week low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 924.20 ($12.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.43.

In other TUI news, insider Peter Krueger purchased 39,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £42,439.41 ($55,447.36).

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.