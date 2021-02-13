TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) Announces GBX 0.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON SMIF opened at GBX 95.20 ($1.24) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 87.74. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income has a twelve month low of GBX 53.28 ($0.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 98.80 ($1.29).

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

