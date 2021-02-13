Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $78.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TWTR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.78.

TWTR stock opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $675,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,460 shares of company stock worth $14,918,537. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 297,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,112,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $1,124,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Twitter by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

