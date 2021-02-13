Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TWTR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.78.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE:TWTR opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. Twitter has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The firm has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average is $45.92.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $3,693,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $335,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,460 shares of company stock worth $14,918,537. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after buying an additional 4,519,930 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,730,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $165,990,000 after purchasing an additional 109,404 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Twitter by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $52,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Twitter by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,064,411 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $111,788,000 after purchasing an additional 151,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.