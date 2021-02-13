Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.65-5.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19-1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Tyler Technologies also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.65-5.77 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TYL. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $373.18.

TYL opened at $474.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.35, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $429.63 and a 200-day moving average of $392.84. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $247.22 and a 12-month high of $475.43.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,665,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,583,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total value of $4,103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 138,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,939,188.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

