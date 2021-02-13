Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target Raised to $480.00 at JMP Securities

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $435.00 to $480.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.18.

NYSE TYL opened at $474.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $429.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.84. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $247.22 and a 1 year high of $475.43. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.35, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,583,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total transaction of $8,903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,077,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $31,422,329. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 963.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

