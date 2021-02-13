U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,695,000. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,994 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $35,501,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.64. 4,141,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,501,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

