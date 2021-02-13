U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Boosted by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.5% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $47.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.48. The firm has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

