Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Truist

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on UBER. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.41.

NYSE:UBER opened at $60.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $106.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.33. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,387,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,603,891 in the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,701,172,000 after buying an additional 14,536,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,204,243,000 after buying an additional 18,075,043 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,066,431,000 after buying an additional 6,268,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,481,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $856,596,000 after buying an additional 619,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,002,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,277 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

