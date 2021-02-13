Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $74.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Cowen from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.41.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER stock opened at $60.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.33. The stock has a market cap of $106.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $2,271,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,351,881.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,387,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,603,891. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.