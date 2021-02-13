Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $75.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.41.

UBER opened at $60.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average is $43.33. The stock has a market cap of $106.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,387,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,603,891. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,701,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,204,243,000 after buying an additional 18,075,043 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,066,431,000 after buying an additional 6,268,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,481,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $856,596,000 after buying an additional 619,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,002,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,277 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

