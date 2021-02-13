UBS Group Begins Coverage on ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Grupo Santander downgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENAGAS S A/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

ENAGAS S A/ADR stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.