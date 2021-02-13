UBS Group Raises Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $360.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $251.00 to $360.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GNRC. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.46.

GNRC opened at $326.84 on Friday. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $330.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.44, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Generac by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in Generac by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

