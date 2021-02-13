UChain (UCN) Price Tops $0.0000

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded up 24.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, UChain has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. One UChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UChain has a market capitalization of $12,764.01 and $3,250.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00064956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.60 or 0.01062670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00054278 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.01 or 0.05603271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026718 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00019128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000190 BTC.

UChain is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain. The official website for UChain is uchain.world. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

