uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Stock Price Up 7.5%

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) rose 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $12.02. Approximately 24,265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 32,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 116.61% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter.

About uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL)

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman brand in China, Malaysia, and Singapore, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

