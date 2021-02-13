UMB Bank N A MO Has $3.33 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $756,861.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

