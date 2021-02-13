UMB Bank N A MO Has $5.77 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,893 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 308,736 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 476,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.4% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.3% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 23,702 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 112.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 33,840 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

CSCO stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,681 shares of company stock valued at $15,868,136 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

