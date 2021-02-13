UMB Bank N A MO Lowers Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,879 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,498,000 after buying an additional 88,365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,782,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,362,000 after buying an additional 12,919 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 349.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,195,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,300,000 after buying an additional 929,755 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 456,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,686,000 after buying an additional 10,199 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 450,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,623,000 after buying an additional 21,885 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $719,666.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,050,498.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $148,321.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,981.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,108 shares of company stock worth $4,337,464 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.14.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

