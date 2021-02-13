UMB Bank N A MO Sells 12,887 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,887 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389,845 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,537,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,682 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 618.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,987,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,091 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,748,000. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $17.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.81. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

