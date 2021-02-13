UMB Bank N A MO Sells 8,544 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,544 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.4% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $52,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $633,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,687,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $277.51 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $298.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.15.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

