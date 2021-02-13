UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Up 150.8% in January

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 150.8% from the January 14th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of UNCRY stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $7.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. AlphaValue upgraded UniCredit from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BNP Paribas lowered UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

