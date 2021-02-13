Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Universal Technical Institute posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%.

UTI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.55. 241,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,930. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a market cap of $214.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 536.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.