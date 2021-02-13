Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) COO Timothy Mattox Sells 4,483 Shares

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) COO Timothy Mattox sold 4,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $228,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 434,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,136,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy Mattox also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upland Software alerts:

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Timothy Mattox sold 12,982 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $609,245.26.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.37.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPLD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 205,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 67,133 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,057,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.