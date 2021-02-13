US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 464,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $61,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,478,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,697 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 975,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,777 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,529.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 555,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,211,000 after buying an additional 521,583 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,941,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,500,000 after buying an additional 274,385 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,133,000.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $151.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.46. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $153.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

