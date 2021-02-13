US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stryker were worth $47,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth $42,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Stryker stock opened at $248.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $248.69. The company has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

