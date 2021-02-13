US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,912 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $40,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total transaction of $417,341.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,140,761.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,195 shares of company stock valued at $68,692,035 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.76.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $395.12 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $397.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of -127.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

