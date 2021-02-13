US Bancorp DE Sells 34,985 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,985 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.10% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $53,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LQD. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $134.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.38. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.95 and a 12-month high of $139.38.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

