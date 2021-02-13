Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

UTZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens began coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.39.

NYSE UTZ opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Utz Brands by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Utz Brands by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Utz Brands by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

