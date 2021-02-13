V-ID Trading 65.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar. One V-ID coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00072066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $508.75 or 0.01069441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00059880 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.47 or 0.05527375 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00026120 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00018901 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000192 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00034239 BTC.

V-ID Coin Profile

V-ID (VIDT) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6.

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

V-ID can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

