Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $56.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,561,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,588,747. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.23.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

