Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Decreased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $361.05 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $361.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.52.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

