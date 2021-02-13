Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,520 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $55.51. 1,028,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,820. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.75.

