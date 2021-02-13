Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 434.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,986,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782,759 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,630 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,791 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $170,689,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,825,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,554,589. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.51 and a 200 day moving average of $87.87. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

