Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 296.4% from the January 14th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares stock opened at $92.26 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $94.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.11.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 103.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.