Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.4% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,094.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 949,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,924,000 after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTV stock opened at $124.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.28. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $124.52.

About Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.