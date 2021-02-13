Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vectura Group PLC engaged in pharmaceuticals business. The company develops inhaled therapies for the treatment of airways-related diseases. Vectura Group PLC is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom. “

Get Vectura Group alerts:

VEGPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt lowered Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

VEGPF opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $926.37 million, a PE ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. Vectura Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vectura Group (VEGPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.