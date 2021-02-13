VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (VPT.V) (CVE:VPT) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.43

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (VPT.V) (CVE:VPT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 5398557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.25 million and a P/E ratio of -13.64.

In related news, Director George Adams sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total transaction of C$325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,704.75.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (VPT.V) Company Profile (CVE:VPT)

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease primarily in Canada. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System, a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers.

