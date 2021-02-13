Venus Market Cap Hits $308.23 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last week, Venus has traded 46.1% higher against the US dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $308.23 million and $65.78 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can now be bought for $36.61 or 0.00077219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,443.32 or 1.00072609 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00042331 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00015793 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Venus Token Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,419,523 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus’ official website is venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars.

